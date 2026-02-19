Partial safaris to restart in Bandipur, Nagarahole

February 19, 2026

Shorter safari hours, vehicles to have GPS trackers and dashboard cameras

Mysore/Mysuru: The Karnataka Government has approved the partial resumption of wildlife safaris in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve and Bandipur Tiger Reserve, permitting operations at 50 percent capacity.

Forest Minister Eshwar B. Khandre announced the decision at a press briefing held at Vikasa Soudha in Bengaluru yesterday, citing improved safety conditions and recommendations from a technical committee.

Safaris had been suspended in October 2025 following a series of fatal tiger attacks in the region. Emphasising that human life remains the Government’s top priority, the Minister said the earlier closure was necessary to prevent further loss of life.

Despite multiple preventive measures, he noted that 45 to 50 people continue to die each year due to human-wildlife conflict, describing the situation as deeply concerning.

Revised safari guidelines

Under the new norms, Bandipur safari duration has been reduced from eight hours to five, while Nagarahole safaris will run for four hours. Trips at Kakanakote will be allowed for six hours during the first phase.

Only half of the safari vehicles will operate initially, with the remaining vehicles and staff deployed along forest fringes to prevent wild animals from straying into nearby villages.

Within two months, all safari vehicles must be fitted with GPS trackers and dashboard cameras to prevent misuse, including operations beyond permitted hours.

Expert recommendations

A technical committee comprising senior forest officials, scientists from the Wildlife Institute of India and faculty of the Indian Institute of Forest Management examined the issue. Based on its interim findings, the Government opted for a phased reopening of safaris, the Minister said.

One-third of safari revenue will be earmarked for communities living near forest boundaries to support skill development, fodder cultivation, eco-development initiatives and stronger measures to mitigate human-wildlife conflict.

The Minister clarified that tourism zones cover only a small portion of the reserves (80 sq. km. in Bandipur out of 1,036 sq. km. and 63 sq. km. in Nagarahole out of 844 sq. km.), adding that there is no scientific evidence linking safaris to tigers entering human settlements.

The meeting was attended by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force Meenakshi Negi, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar, PCCF Biswajit Mishra and other senior officials.