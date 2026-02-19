Zipline over Karanji Lake: Works halted

February 19, 2026

Tourism Department fails to produce work order, mandatory permissions

Mysore/Mysuru: Following publication of the report in yesterday’s Star of Mysore about the ‘quiet and hidden’ construction works being carried out on the banks of Karanji Lake Nature Park, attached to Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, the Mysuru Zoo Executive Director P. Anusha has directed the Tourism Department to halt the civil works related to the proposed zipline project at the Lake, stating that mandatory permission had not been obtained from Zoo authorities.

She said, although Rs. 14 crore zipline project, part of the total Rs. 18.36 crore tourism development project under the Centre’s Swadesh Darshan scheme had been approved by Zoo Authority of Karnataka, the Tourism Department had not secured clearance from the Zoo to undertake physical works within the eco-sensitive Lake using earthmovers for excavation.

“Tourism Department has no clearance from the jurisdictional Zoo and there is no security approval. They have not even produced the work order, which is mandatory. Hence, the works have been halted,” she said.

Anusha added that only curing of the already constructed concrete structures for the zipline pillars would be permitted, and no fresh work would be allowed.

It may be recalled that Star of Mysore had reported on the proposed zipline in yesterday’s edition. Environmental activists have questioned the necessity of the project, citing potential harm to the Zoo and Karanji Lake Nature Park, both considered ecologically sensitive biodiversity zones.

Zoo Authority of Karnataka Chairman Rangaswamy said the zipline proposal had been placed before the Authority and cleared at one of its meetings two months ago.

Tourism Department to decide: Senior Tourism Department officials were unavailable for comment. While the Deputy Director is reportedly unwell and hospitalised, the Assistant Director and Assistant Executive Engineer did not respond to repeated calls from Star of Mysore.

However, an engineer, requesting anonymity, said tenders for the project had been invited and approved, and that implementation was being handled by Karnataka Tourism Infrastructure Limited (KTIL).

“Yesterday, the Zoo Executive Director informed the Department over the phone to immediately stop the works due to clearance issues. Consequently, we have halted construction, and only the curing of the concrete pillar structures is underway. Senior officers in Mysuru and Bengaluru will decide the next course of action,” he said.