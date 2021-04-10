Government bans RTC workers’ strike

April 10, 2021

Bengaluru: With the indefinite stir launched by workers of four State-run Transport Corporations — KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC and NEKRTC —seeking fulfillment of their various demands, continuing for the third day yesterday despite appeals by the authorities to call off the strike, the Government on Friday issued an order banning the strike and referred the workers’ charter of demands to the Industry Tribunal.

The order was issued by the Labour Department and came late yesterday evening. The Order said that the State Government on Jan. 22 had declared KSRTC, BMTC, NEKRTC and NWKRTC as essential service providers and also noted that the strike violated the rule that such a move should not be made at a time when negotiation proceedings were underway under Section 22(1)(d) of Industrial Disputes Act,1947.

In a separate order, the La-bour Department referred the dispute between the League and Managements of the four RTCs to Industrial Tribunal, Bengaluru, which has been directed to decide the two key matters in six months. The Tribunal will first decide on whether the demand for salary for workers as per the Sixth Pay Commission is fair and just. Secondly, whether the strike, which began from the evening of Apr.6 itself, is justified.