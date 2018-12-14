Government mulling to hike salaries of guest lecturers

Belagavi: Maintaining that the Government is mulling to hike salaries of guest lecturers, Higher Education Minister G.T. Devegowda said that guest lecturers working in First Grade Colleges had been given five years of age relaxation that would help them apply for vacant posts of lecturers in Government colleges.

Replying to a question raised by MLCs Hanumanth Nirani, S.L. Bhojegowda, Ayanur Manjunath and others during the question hour in the Legislature Council yesterday, Devegowda said measures have been taken to pay wages as per the rules of the University Grants Commission (UGC). Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy will also hold a meeting with the Finance Department and address the salary issue in respect of guest lecturers.

Continuing, Devegowda said there were 12,674 guest lecturers working in 412 Government First Grade Colleges across the State.

The Government has released Rs.80 crore for their salaries, of which Rs.60 crore had been paid and Rs.20 crore would be paid soon.

On complaints that guest lecturers were working for meagre salaries for over a decade, the Minister said that the salaries which were earlier in the range of Rs. 9,500 to Rs.11,500, were increased to Rs.11,000 to Rs. 13,000.

Devegowda further added that the Government was working on plans for providing job security to guest lecturers.

