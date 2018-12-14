No more ‘Made Snana’ and ‘Ede Snana’ at Udupi Krishna Temple

Udupi: The controversial ritual of ‘Made Snana’, a dubious ritual as part of which people from the Scheduled Tribes and lower castes roll on the plantain leaves and food leftovers of lunch served to Brahmins in the temple town of Udupi in Dakshina Kannada district, has been banned. Even the ‘Ede Snana’ ritual has been banned by Sri Vidyadheesha Theertha Swamiji of Paryaya Sri Palimar Mutt.

The temple town of Udupi got rid of the age-old custom that is observed on the day of the Champa Shashti festival at Sri Krishna Mutt premises. Champa Shashti at the Subrahmanya Gudi in the Sri Krishna Mutt premises here was observed yesterday without the ‘Ede Snana’ ritual.

In 2016, Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji of Pejawar Mutt, Udupi, had replaced the ‘Made Snana’ ritual with ‘Ede Snana’ during his Paryaya term. While ‘Made Snana’ is a practice where devotees roll over plantain leaves in which Brahmins have consumed food, ‘Ede Snana’ is a practice where devotees roll over food offered to the Lord. Later, the temple cows are offered the ‘Prasadam’ to complete the custom.

Aware of controversies surrounding the ritual and the media glare on the issue, Vidyadheesha Theertha Swamiji took the decision to do away with ‘Ede Snana’ ritual too yesterday. “I took this decision as there will be unnecessary controversies. Such rituals can be done away with for public good,” he said. Yesterday, about four devotees performed ‘Urulu Seve’, a custom of rolling in front of the Subrahmanya Gudi.

Vishwesha Theertha said that neither ‘Made Snana’ nor ‘Ede Snana’ is inevitable for the religion. “I welcome the decision of Palimar seer” he said.

However, at Kukke Subrahmanya Temple in Dakshina Kannada district, about 320 devotees offered ‘Ede Snana’ to Lord Subrahmanya yesterday. At Sri Muchlukodu Subrahmanya Temple in Udupi that is managed by Sri Pejawar Mutt, some devotees came forward and performed ‘Ede Snana’.

For the last five years, ‘Made Snana’ has become a major issue with people from various sections condemning the ritual. People, who perform ‘Made Snana’, believe that it cures their skin diseases. A few devotees also take vow to perform ‘Made Snana’ in case their wishes are answered in the temple.

The Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Bill, 2017, had banned the custom of any person rolling over on plantain leaves with food left over by other persons in any public or religious place as it violates human dignity.

