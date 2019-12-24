Government ready to ban mining around KRS dam

December 24, 2019

Minister Ashoka seeks report from Mines and Geology Dept. on impact of stone quarrying

Mandya: The State Government is prepared to impose a total ban on quarrying around the Krishnarajasagar (KRS) Dam in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district, said Revenue Minister R. Ashoka yesterday.

“I have directed the Mines and Geology Department to submit a report on the impact of stone quarrying on KRS Dam. The future course of action will be decided after receiving the report,” he said. Ashoka, who is also the Mandya District in-charge Minister, was in city to attend the Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) review meeting at the Mandya Zilla Panchayat auditorium.

Farmers and various associations have been demanding a ban on stone quarrying and use of explosives within a 20 km-radius of the Dam. The Government is committed to ban it, he said.

There are over 80 stone quarrying units, a majority of them owned by politicians in Srirangapatna and Pandavapura taluks. Most of the operators use high-intensity explosives to extract stones. This has been causing tremors and loud sounds near KRS Dam.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) had submitted a report to the Mandya district administration with suggestions to prevent the use of high-density explosive substances.

Revival of sugar factories

Referring to the revival of sugar factories in Mandya district, Ashoka said that the Governments hitherto had released Rs. 800 crore for the revival of sugar factories in Mandya and Pandavapura.

“There is no clue on what happened to this huge amount of money. Therefore, it has been decided to hand over the factories to private entities. Tenders will be invited in this regard soon,” he said.

