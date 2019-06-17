Government to form Karnataka Prisons Development Authority: Home Minister

Mysuru: Karnataka Home Minister M.B. Patil has said that the Government is mulling establishment of Karnataka Prisons Development Authority with an objective of improving prisons infrastructure and functioning.

He was speaking after receiving the Guard of Honour at the passing out parade of the 52nd batch of Women Jail Wardens at the Prison Staff Training Institute Parade Ground here this morning.

Pointing out that many candidates with higher educational qualifications are opting to join the Police and the Prison departments, Patil said this was a good development, considering the nature of work of the Police Department. Maintaining that the State Government was doing its best to end political interference in the working of the Police Department, the Home Minister said that the Government was determined to extend all facilities to the Police force.

Noting that Police Personnel work over 12 hours a day toiling under the hot sun, he said that while the rest of the citizens are enjoying holidays and festivals, the Police will be out on the streets to maintain law and order and ensure the safety and security of the public.

Reiterating that the Government is determined to improve jail conditions by giving a boost to infrastructure, he said that the Prisons and Fire Departments are on the same terms with the Police Department.

Probationary Jail Wardens seen during the passing out parade of the 52nd batch of Women Jail Wardens at the Prison Staff Training Institute Parade Ground here this morning.

Underlining the role of Jail Wardens in transforming criminals, he wished the probationers all success in their career.

Shwetha Bannappa Dalwai, who was declared the Best All Round Probationer, functioned as the Parade Commander. Home Minister presented prizes to best performers on the occasion.

Prize winners

Indoor: D.T. Yuvarani- first prize, Akshatha Mugalkhed – second prize.

Outdoor : G.G. Hemavathi- first prize, Radha Suresh Donni- second prize.

Firing: G. Lavanya- first prize, C.P. Savitha- second prize.

Good Conduct: Pratibha Patil

Best Participant: Deepa Nimboji.

PTI Cup: Bharathi Janardhan Nayaka.

IGP Cup: C. Ahalya.

DG & ADGP Cup: Sridevi B. Hittalagi.

A total of 170 probationers passed out, of which four were Engineering Graduates, 24 Post Graduates, 110 degree holders, 10 Diploma holders and 22 others.

ADGP (Prisons) N.S. Megharikh, IGP (Prisons) H.S. Revanna, City Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna, Principal District and Sessions Court Judge S.K. Vantogodi, SP Amit Singh, DCP M. Muthuraj, Prisons Training Institute Principal Mahesh Kumar S. Jigani and other prison officials were present.





