‘Shraddha Suman Shraddhanjali Kalasha’ arrives in city

Mysore: ‘Shraddha Suman Shraddhanjali Kalasha,’ set off by Bengaluru-based Citizen Society of India marking the 20th anniversary of Kargil War, arrived in city on Saturday.

Floral tributes were paid to the ‘Kalasha’ in the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) premises and in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the Palace North Gate here.

Speaking on the occasion, Capt. S.C. Bhandari said that the purpose of the ‘Kalasha’ was to pay tributes to soldiers martyred in Kargil War and also to send a message that the entire country stands with the defence forces.

Pointing out that the Kalasha set off from Bengaluru on Jan.25, 2019 has travelled through 168 cities across the country, he said that the Kalasha is scheduled to reach National War Memorial at New Delhi on Jan.26, 2020 and the Kalasha will be kept at Kargil War Memorial, Delhi, on Jan.27, 2020.

MCC Additional Commissioner Shivanandamurthy lauded the efforts of Citizens Society of India in spreading a message on the sacrifice of our soldiers, who died fighting for the country.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, MCC Deputy Mayor Shafi Ahamed and other top MCC officials were among those who paid their tributes to the Kalasha.

Citizen Society of India’s B.P. Shivakumar, Dinesh, Seshadri, Narayan and others were present during the occasion.

At Suttur Mutt: The Kalasha was also received at Suttur Mutt at the foot of Chamundi Hill by the Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji.

Speaking on the occasion, JSS Arts, Science and Commerce College CEO Prof. B.V. Sambashivaiah said that the Kargil War victory was a proud moment for every Indian.

Highlighting the need for remembering our martyred soldiers, he said that such Kalasha Yatras are vital for developing patriotism amongst the people of the country.

Citizen Society of India Bengaluru Region Secretary S.C. Bhandari said that the Kalasha was set off marking the 20th anniversary of Kargil War victory.

