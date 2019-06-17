Unidentified man run over by truck on Sayyaji Rao Road

Mysuru: An unidentified man, who was crossing the road near the Private Bus Stand (Old RMC) on Sayyaji Rao Road was killed on-the-spot, when a fertilizer-laden lorry ran over him this morning. The deceased is about 55-years-old and the Police have found a KSRTC bus ticket from Gowribidanur to Mysuru in his pocket.

It is learnt that the fertilizer laden lorry (KA-16-A-0008), was proceeding from the Deaf and Dumb School side towards the Private Bus Stand when the accident took place and the lorry driver fled from the spot leaving the vehicle behind soon after the incident.

N.R. Traffic Inspector Yogesh and staff, who rushed to the spot, conducted mahazar, registered a case, seized the lorry and have shifted the body of the deceased to JSS Medical College mortuary at Bannimantap here.

Inspector Yogesh has urged the kith and kin of the deceased, to contact City Police Control Room on Ph: 0821-2418339.

