‘Govt. acquires 50,000 acres of land for industrial allotment’

May 9, 2022

Bengaluru: Large Scale Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani said that the Government has acquired 50,000 acres of land across the State for industrial allotment in order to give further push for industrialisation and job creation.

He was speaking at the curtain raiser programme of Indian Manufacturers Expo organised at a Private Hotel in the State Capital on Saturday.

Pointing out that Global Investors Meet is scheduled to take place at Bengaluru from Nov. 2 to 4, Nirani said that investors and industrialists from across the world are expected to attend the event in large numbers and in this backdrop, 50,000 acres of large parcels of land at different places have been acquired to attract investors.

Noting that the Government has evolved plans for industrial promotion in tier-2 and tier-3 cities in accordance with the Union Government’s Atmanirbhar initiative, he said that the Government is working on the concept of One-District-One product.

Contending that the Government is for a balanced industrial growth geographically in the State, Nirani said that the main focus would be on product-based industrial cluster, with thrust on local employment.

Noting that the toys cluster has already started working in Koppal, he said that the Government aims to create more than 3 lakh jobs in Tumakuru’s Machine Tool Park and Japanese Industrial Township, with a total investment of 6.5 billion dollars.

He further said that Karnataka tops the country in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) by accounting for 42 percent of such investment.