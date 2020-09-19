Govt. doctors call off stir, resume duty
September 19, 2020

Bengaluru: Government doctors have called off their four-day stir yesterday after the fruitful talks with representatives of  Karnataka Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA) and Health Minister B. Sriramulu.

The State Government has agreed to meet all the demands of the Government doctors including hike in salary and other emoluments. “The meeting with the protesting doctors was fruitful. Approval has been given to meet their demand,” Sriramulu tweeted after the meeting with KGMOA office-bearers.

 Though it will be an additional burden on the State exchequer to the extent of Rs. 125 crore annually, the Government will manage it, the Minister said.

According to Department officials, around 4,000 Government doctors were on token strike. They had threatened to boycott OPD services from next Monday if their demands were not met.

Meanwhile, Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar had exuded confidence that the doctors will resume duty by understanding the current pandemic situation.

