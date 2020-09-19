Housing Board’s 122 sites up for grabs in Kesare

September 19, 2020

Last date for submitting documents is Sept. 25

Mysore/Mysuru: The Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) has called for applications from general public for allotment of 122 residential sites at Kasaba hobli in Kesare village.

The KHB has issued a notification in this regard on Aug. 26 and has stated that the layouts have been well developed with all amenities. It is a joint venture by KHB and MRPL Vedapuram at Survey numbers 278/1, 278/2, 279/2, 280/2, 281/1, 281/3, 282/1 and 282/2. The sites are located in old Kesare, next to Rajivnagar Third Stage.

Many of the sites have already been allotted and 122 sites are remaining to be allotted, stated the notification which mentions that the last date for submitting documents is Sept. 25.

The sites are a combination of 38 6X9-metre EWS, 41 9X12-metre LIG, 42 12X18-metre HIG-I and one 15X24 metre HIG-II. There are separate registration fee for different dimensions of sites that range from Rs. 300 to Rs. 1,500 and the site rates are between Rs. 700 – Rs. 1,470 per square feet.

For the EWS sites, the initial deposit that has to be paid is Rs. 25,000, for LIG it is Rs. 50,000, for HIG-I it has been fixed at Rs. 1 lakh and for HIG-II, the initial deposit is Rs. 1,25,000.

Applications are being given and accepted at Bank of Baroda (Old Vijaya Bank) in Vijayanagar First Stage, Office of the Executive Engineer, KHB, Saraswathipuram and Bank of Baroda, K.B. Sangha Building, Third Main, Third Cross, Vijayanagar, Bengaluru. Applications can be obtained from the above mentioned offices by paying Rs. 100 and the duly filled-in applications, along with Demand Draft of registration fees and initial deposit, must be submitted at the addresses before Sept. 25. The Demand Draft shall be drawn in favour of KHB and MRPL Vedapuram.

The notification says that allotment will be done as per category-wise reservation and Rule 9 of KHB Allotment Regulation Act 1983 and as per allotment rules. The applicant applied for allotment under reservation quota — SC, ST, Defence, Ex-servicemen, Central and State Government employees, senior citizen and physically challenged — should submit relevant certified documents along with the applications.

The sites will be allotted through lottery system and the applicant should submit an affidavit declaring that he/she, spouse or minor children have not been allotted any site or house by the KHB or by any other Authority in Karnataka.

The annual income of the applicant residing in urban area who is applying under EWS category should not be more than Rs. 87,600 per annum and for the applicant in rural area should not be more than Rs. 32,000 per annum. The income certificate obtained in this regard from the Tahsildar should be enclosed along with the applications.

The KHB notification stated that the allotment will be done on outright sale basis and the number of sites notified is subject to change. In case the property is not allotted, the initial deposit amount paid along with applications would be refunded without any interest to the applicants.

If the allottees reject the sites alter the allotment or if the allottees do not pay the cost of the property within the stipulated time or due to any other reasons, the KHB will cancel the allotment. In such cases, 25 percent of the initial deposit will be deducted and balance amount will be refunded.

For details, contact Assistant Executive Engineer, KHB Mysuru on Ph: 0821-2543237 or Revenue Officer, Allotment Section, KHB, Bengaluru on Ph: 080-22273511 (Extn-335).