‘Govt. itself handed over land to RK Ashram for construction of Viveka Memorial’

September 16, 2021

Ashram has no self-interest, clarifies Muktidanandaji

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as the row over Niranjana Mutt continued with some sections opposing the handing over of the Mutt to Ramakrishna Ashram (RK Ashram) for the construction of Viveka Memorial, RK Ashram Mysuru President Swami Muktidanandaji has clarified that it is the Government which has handed over the land to RK Ashram for the construction of Viveka Memorial and the Ashram has no self-interest in this.

Addressing a press meet at the Ashram premises here yesterday, Swami Muktidanandaji regretted that some sections of people were opposing the construction of Viveka Memorial (Niranjana Mutt) without knowing the facts and only launching protests. The Swamiji said these people must understand that protesting against Court orders will lead to problems for them.

Stressing on the need for maintaining social harmony, he said nothing can be achieved by violence and any violent acts will only cause casualties.

Noting that it was not RK Ashram but the Government and the MCC were the first to say that Swami Vivekananda had visited Niranjana Mutt in 1890s, Muktidanandaji said the Ashram had cleaned heaps of stinking garbage at the Mutt premises.

Pointing out that the Union Government, which had announced Rs. 5 crore grant for the Memorial, has released Rs.25 lakh and State Government has declared Rs. 2 crore grant, he said that despite knowing this very well, some people have launched a propaganda against the Ashram. Stating that the Ashram has appealed the Central and State Governments to address the hurdles, he said that the Government in turn has promised to resolve the row.

Continuing, Muktidanandaji said that RK Ashram has earned name and fame throughout the country through societal service. The Mysuru Ashram is 95 years old and is serving all sections of the society without any discrimination, he added.

Highlighting the main features of the proposed Viveka Memorial (Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre) at Niranjana Mutt site, he said that the Centre proposes to educate students from all sections of society by running short-term academic courses. Observing that the youths of today are facing a lot of problems, he said that the Centre would be of great help in leading the youths in the right direction.

Asserting that the Ashram was not against NTM School, he said that the Ashram was ready to talk to the Government on saving the School. Pointing out that RK Ashram is not only running Ramakrishna Vidyashala, but also engaged in developing 11 villages around Mysuru, he said that the Ashram has also started a Kannada Primary School to promote Kannada.

Besides, the Ashram is running educational institutions with the concept of ‘Makkalinda Mane, Maneyinda Samaja Nirmana’, he said adding that the Ashram is functioning in keeping with Swami Vivekananda’s principle of serving the poor.

Referring to the row over Dakshinamurthy idol at Niranjana Mutt premises, Swami Muktidanandaji contended that the Police did not allow construction of a Mantapa for the stone idol of Dakshinamurthy at the backyard of Shiva temple in the Mutt premises. Wondering how the Police have now allowed protests at the site, the Swamiji maintained that RK Ashram always functioned true to its philosophy of serving the society without any discrimination.

Street protests

Former MLC D. Madegowda said that the ongoing street protests against Ashram was a blot on Mysuru city. Arguing that the efforts for the construction of Viveka Memorial first began in Mysuru, he said that D.V. Sadananda Gowda as the CM in 2011-12, had initiated the construction of the Memorial.

The former MLC pointed out that the then UPA Government headed by Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh had proposed construction of Viveka Memorials across the country to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. The Memorial in the city is as part of this proposed project.

Noting that the Central and State Governments have been announcing grants for construction of Viveka Memorials across the country, he said it was the State Government which handed over 40,000 sq.ft of land, including NTM School land to RK Ashram on its own for the construction of the Memorial though the Ashram had not sought it.

Though some moved the Courts opposing the Government’s move, the Courts ruled in favour of Ramakrishna Ashram, with the Courts even pulling up some of the opponents, Madegowda said and termed the protests as street plays aimed at drawing public attention.

Regretting that a few retired University Professors and other academicians are out on the streets, Madegowda opined that such protests would not bring any honour for the cultural city.

“There can be protests against Government orders. But protests against Court orders will invite legal action. Some people are disobeying Court orders, which actions will be severely opposed. The protestors must note that the land which has been handed over by the Government to RK Ashram in 2013, is now under full control of the Ashram. But a few days ago, the protestors, after driving out Ashram representatives from the site, besides assaulting them, have locked the premises. We strongly condemn this attitude of the protestors, which has brought a bad name to the city. The protestors must remember that peace-loving citizens of Mysuru will not tolerate this for long. We will give a befitting reply to these unlawful protests by securing the properties of the Mutt,” Madegowda remarked.

Maintaining that NTM School did not originally exist in the current site, he said the School was first set up at the Palace from where it moved to Agrahara and from Agrahara to Marimallappa School premises, before being located at the current site.

Asserting that the Ashram will carry forward the aspirations of the Union and State Governments, he said that the Ashram has the organisational strength to protect its properties and will soon launch a peaceful movement against those indulged in ‘street protests.’

Former VC Prof. J. Shashidhara Prasad, former Additional Secretary to Government of India C.V. Gopinath, litterateurs Dr. K. Leela Prakash and Dr. K.B. Prabhu Prasad were also present at the press meet.