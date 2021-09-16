MUDA tweaks Completion Report rule

September 16, 2021

Pay double tax and get ‘Occupancy Certificate’

Mysore/Mysuru: In a relief of sorts for property owners who have violations in their buildings and if they are visiting the office of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) for a Completion Report (CR), MUDA has decided to levy double the tax and then issue ‘Occupancy Certificate.’

In a press release, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev has stated that those residents who had got building sanction plans from MUDA but have made some violations and deviations from the plan while actually constructing the houses, would benefit from the latest move. They can now get the ‘Occupancy Certificate’ after paying double the taxes.

MUDA had stopped giving CRs since many years and as such, many residents and house owners are doing the rounds of the MUDA Office to obtain CRs.

Realising the inconvenience, MUDA is trying to find a permanent solution and has decided to levy double the tax for issuing Occupancy Certificate, said the press release.

This applies to only minor deviations in the sanctioned plan.

The MUDA’s plan is to mop up revenues and at the same time give relief to residents.

The Occupancy Certificate issued by MUDA assures that the property in question satisfies all the requirements set by MUDA and adheres to the building plan that was authorised.

A CR is a document that is awarded after the inspection of a real estate project, stating that it has been constructed according to the approved building plan and that it meets all the necessary standards set by the local Development Authority or Municipal Corporation.

This certificate needs to be obtained by developers, as well as owners of standalone properties and is required to ensure the supply of utilities like water, electricity and drainage systems and also to obtain bank loans.