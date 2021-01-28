Govt. makes ration card mandatory to obtain Birth and Death Certificates

January 28, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: In a move that is bound to create problems for a majority of citizens, the State Government has made entry of ration card number in applications for issuance of Birth and Death Certificates by all local bodies and also for availing Government services and benefits extended by all Boards and Corporations.

The Birth and Death Certificates are currently being issued using the e-Janma Software. Now, with the Government making changes in the software for incorporating ration card number, all Registrars and Sub-Registrars have been directed to collect the ration card number.

The order said that those citizens who do not have ration card can generate one from Government websites www.ahara.kar.nic.in or www.sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in and thus get the number, which can be mentioned in the application for Birth and Death Certificates.

MCC yet to receive order

Meanwhile, MCC Statistical Officer Anil Christi told SOM this morning that the City Corporation is yet to receive the official Government order in this regard.

Admitting that the rule of mandatory entry of ration card number is bound to create problems for citizens at least in the beginning, he said the MCC will go through the Government order and study the implications of the roll out of the new rule.

Pointing out that the MCC will chalk out a workable plan after studying the order, he said that all guidelines regarding filing of applications for getting Birth and Death Certificates will be explained in detail to public through a notification and other means. MCC will implement the rule only after taking all necessary steps, he added.