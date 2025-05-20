Govt. orders closure of Jan Aushadhi Kendras in Government Hospitals
Govt. orders closure of Jan Aushadhi Kendras in Government Hospitals

May 20, 2025

Bengaluru: Dealing a blow to Jan Aushadhi Kendras, the State Government has ordered closure of all Jan Aushadhi Kendras functioning from Government Hospital premises.

The order issued in this regard by the Under-Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department, P.K. Sripathi said that, however, the order is not applicable to Jan Aushadhi Kendras located outside the Government Hospitals, as they do not come under the purview of the Health and Family Welfare Department. 

The order  said that the agreements entered into by the Health Department  with Jan Aushadhi Kendras functioning from Government Hospital premises will stand terminated.

 As an alternative, the Health Department has directed the KSMSCL (Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Limited) to seek the BPPI (Bureau of Pharma Public Sector Undertakings of India) special prices for drugs. Accordingly, the Hospitals can purchase drugs directly from BPPI and distribute them for free to patients.

The Government order further said that the establishment of Jan Aushadhi Kendras in Government Hospital premises goes against the State Government policy as the doctors are not allowed to recommend the patients for purchase of any prescribed drugs from outside.

