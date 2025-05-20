Pramoda Devi donates giant silver lamps to Tirumala Temple
News

Pramoda Devi donates giant silver lamps to Tirumala Temple

May 20, 2025

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh): Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, member of the erstwhile Mysore royal family, has donated two giant silver lamps (Akhandams) to the Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala. These traditional lamps, known as Akhandams, are kept perpetually lit inside the sanctum sanctorum.

She was accompanied by royal scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who is also the MP from Mysuru-Kodagu. The temple, dedicated to Lord Venkateswara — an incarnation of Lord Vishnu — is one of India’s most visited pilgrimage sites, drawing millions of devotees annually.

The Akhandams were formally handed over at the Ranganayakula Mandapam in the presence of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman B.R. Nadiu and Additional Executive Officer Venkaiah Chowdary.

Speaking to the media outside the temple, Pramoda Devi said the donation continued a 300-year-old tradition initiated by the Mysore Maharajas.

“Around 300 years ago, the then Maharaja of Mysore donated traditional lamps that continue to be lit inside the sanctum sanctorum. Continuing this legacy, we have donated two large silver perpetual lamps, each weighing 50 kilograms. I feel blessed to have the opportunity to walk in the footsteps of my illustrious predecessors,” she said.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching