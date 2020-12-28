GP polls: Mysuru district records 81.17 percent voting

December 28, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The second phase of Gram Panchayats (GP) polls held yesterday saw a good average voter turnout of 81.17 percent in the three taluks of Mysuru, T. Narasipur and Nanjangud, that went to the polls in the second phase. The polling in the district went off peacefully with no untoward incident reported from any part of the three taluks. While Mysuru taluk recorded the highest voter turnout of 85.47 percent, Nanjangud recorded 83.28 percent and T. Narasipur 75 percent.

Although the voting began on a sedate note at 7 in the morning, it picked up momentum as the Sun broke out a couple of hours later, with voters lining up in long queues before polling booths.

There was tight Police security around all the booths and the poll staff ensured that COVID-19 protocol such as wearing of face mask, thermal screening and maintenance of physical distancing are followed.

Five other taluks of the district — Hunsur, Periyapatna, K.R.Nagar, H.D.Kote and Saragur went to the polls in the first phase on Dec.22. The counting of votes of both the phases will be taken up on Dec.30. The district has a total of 250 GPs comprising 1,670 seats collectively with 4,232 members. A total of 11,234 candidates had contested from the district in the GP polls, with the first phase of polling held on Dec.22 recording a better voter turnout of 84 percent.

Meanwhile, Mandya district recorded a high voter turnout of 88.13 percent, Chamarajanagar 82.88 percent, Hassan 83.72 percent and Kodagu 69.58 percent, which is the lowest in Mysuru region.