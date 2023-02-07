Gram Panchayat Arogya Amrutha Abhiyana – Health services to the doorstep of every rural household: CEO

February 7, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) K.M. Gayathri has said that health services will be provided to every household in the rural areas of the district under a new programme titled Gram Panchayat Arogya Amrutha Abhiyana (GPAAA).

She was speaking after inaugurating a District-level training programme for Taluk-level Officers at ZP auditorium under Arogya Amrutha Abhiyana to ensure anaemia-free Gram Panchayats (GP), to create awareness about menstrual hygiene and to organise health check-up camps for epidemic diseases.

The CEO urged GP officials to successfully implement Arogya Amrutha Abhiyana with the help of officials of other concerned Government Departments. Arogya Amrutha Abhiyana is an initiative to strengthen Gram Panchayat leadership to ensure the health of last mile communities.

ZP Deputy Secretary Dr. M. Krishnaraju advised the Taluk-level officials to properly communicate with Gram Panchayat Task Force (GPTF) members and ensure that GPs are made free from anaemia and child marriages.

District Health Education Officer (DHEO) Munindramma imparted training to make GP free from anaemia, Archana about symptoms of epidemics, DRDA Project Director B. M. Savitha about maintaining menstrual hygiene and ZP Assistant Secretary S. Kuldeep spoke about Arogya Amrutha Abhiyana programme and Nagendra gave training about Micro Planning.

All Taluk-level officials from Health Department, Block Health Education officials, Community Health officials, ASHA Mentors and Women and Children Development Department officials, Taluk Executive Officers, Block Education Officers (BEOs), District and Taluk Coordinators of Karnataka Health Promotion Trust (KHPT) participated in the training camp.