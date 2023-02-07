Zone-wise MCC Adalat concludes
February 7, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The zone-wise Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Adalat was held at Zonal Offices – 8 (Udayagiri) and 9 (Gayatripuram) this morning. With this, the Adalat that began on Jan. 20 successfully concluded covering all the nine zonal offices in the city.

During the Adalat held today, the delay in issuing Khatas for the properties and blockages in Underground Drainage (UGD) network cropped up, in the areas coming under the MCC Zonal Offices – 8 and 9. While some of the grievances were addressed on the spot, acknowledgement was issued in remaining cases, with an assurance to look into them.

The grievances were received by Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, along with MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, Development Officers, Revenue officials and other officials.

The Adalat that began on Jan.20, from zonal office-3 (Sharadadevi Nagar), was also held on Jan. 24 – MCC Zonal Offices 1 and 2, Jan. 31 – MCC Zonal Offices 4 and 5 and Feb.3-MCC Zonal Offices 6 and 7. About 20 to 25 grievances were received during each adalat and a total of 150 pending issues were addressed, with acknowledgment issued in  nearly 500 cases.

