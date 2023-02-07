Anti-Malaria like steps to check Dengue cases in Mysuru

February 7, 2023

43 cases reported in district in Jan.; 10,000 tests targeted as intensified measure, says District Vector Borne Diseases Control Officer Dr. S. Chidambara

Mysore/Mysuru: Taking a cue from successful steps taken to control malaria cases, the District Health and Family Welfare Office has chalked out a plan to replicate the measures to keep dengue cases under control in the district.

Though the prevalence of Dengue cases are more during rainy season, there was a spurt in cases in the month of January alone this year, with 427 cases reported across the State during the month, including 43 cases in Mysuru District.

With the intensified testing undertaken in the district, more number of cases are being reported and District Vector Borne Diseases Control Wing has intensified measures to tackle them.

District Vector Borne Diseases Control Officer Dr. S. Chidambara told Star of Mysore, “Though the prevalence of dengue cases are reported throughout the year, the cases are high during monsoon — from May to September. Earlier, the testing was less from December to March. Now, when 546 tests were conducted in January 2023, a total of 43 results have tested positive for dengue.

Hence, all steps are taken to control Dengue on the lines of Malaria. Accordingly, if anybody is down by fever they will be subjected to dengue test. The blood samples of those suffering from fever, will be collected, involving lower rung personnel including Health Inspectors, ASHA workers from Primary Health Centres, Community Health Centres, Taluk Hospitals, District Hospital and private hospitals. After collecting reports from private laboratories, those with dengue symptoms will be subjected to tests again.

The blood samples of those with symptoms are being collected from their home itself, explained District Vector Borne Diseases Control Officer Dr. S. Chidambara.

It has been planned to seek permission from State Wing of National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme to conduct 10,000 tests in the current year and distribute kits to the needy.

No other districts have conducted tests at this rate, as in Mysuru District. Already 5,700 tests have been conducted. However, the efforts are on to meet the target of 10,000 tests.

On the other hand, it has been proposed to supply 10 kits to Mysuru district. A total of 960 tests (96 test from each of 10 kits) can be conducted and the kits required to conduct 10,000 tests will be received gradually. Earlier, kits were either supplied less than demand or was delayed.

Now, the kits are being supplied as per the demand. After receiving the proposal for kits from all districts, it will be forwarded to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune in Maharashtra, from where the kits will be supplied.

The Elisa kits supplied from NIV are of better quality. Even though tests are conducted utilising the kits available in the market, re-tests will be conducted in some cases at Government Laboratories, the District Vector Borne Diseases Control Officer added.