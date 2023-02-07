Kuvempu Vs Camera book launched

February 7, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Regretting that the Sarvodaya and Sapta Sutras advocated by Poet laureate Kuvempu are yet to be implemented practically, senior writer Mudnakoodu Chinnaswamy said that Kuvempu was a great poet who lived life just as what he wrote.

He was speaking after releasing Wildlife Photographer duo Krupakar-Senani authored book ‘Kuvempu Vs Camera’ at a programme organised by Karnataka Shantaveri Janavedike at B.M. Shri Auditorium in Manasaganothri campus here recently.

Kuvempu never used his influence for personal or family gains. It is rarest of rare to see a writer or poet of the calibre of Kuvempu in respect of discipline, dedication and punctuality, he added.

Contending that the book is a special one in the Kannada literary field, Chinnaswamy said he was confused whether literature is meant only for reading and not for implementation or putting it in practice.

Stating that as he read the book, he found the authors Krupakar and Senani to be not just photographers but also artists, Chinnaswamy said that the authors have talked Kuvempu through their exclusive photographs. Asserting that this was the first book which he read at once, he said that the photographs in the book were simply magnificent.

One of the authors Senani said that the personality of a person should be wholly understood before writing a book on him/her. Pointing out that they wondered about bringing this book for the past 30 years, he said that finally they decided to write this book as reading the book gives one his own experience that will be different from others.

Earlier, multi-lingual actor Prakash Raj, who spoke after inaugurating the programme by clicking an old camera, said that Krupakar and Senani’s work is more of the personality of a pioneer and philosopher, than a book. Stating that he had not read a book of this kind in the past, he said that the book does not say much, but has captured the journey of the great poet in photos.

Book’s co-author Krupakar, Prof. B.N. Shriram and others were present.