Five-day Mahashivaratri festival at MM Hills from Feb. 17

February 7, 2023

Ugadi Jathra Mahotsava from Mar. 19 to 22

Chamarajanagar: Mahashivaratri festival will be celebrated at Male Mahadeshwara Hills (MM Hills) in Hanur taluk here from Feb. 17 to 21 with several pujas, rituals and Jathra Mahotsav.

Feb. 17 : Mahashivaratri Jathra Mahotsava begins; Feb. 18: Enne Majjana, special pujas and rituals for Sri Male Mahadeshwara Swamy, Jagarane Utsava; Feb.19: Special pujas for Sri Male Mahadeshwara Swamy; Feb. 20: Special Amavasya pujas and rituals to the presiding deity; Feb. 21: Maha Rathotsava between 8.20 am and 9.10 am. Abhisheka, puja in the night which will be followed by Kondotsava.

Ugadi Jathra Mahotsava at MM Hills will be held from Mar. 19 to 22 with several pujas and rituals.

Mar. 19: Ugadi Jathra begins; Mar. 20: Enne Majjana, special pujas, rituals and Utsava for Sri Male Mahadeshwara Swamy; Mar. 21: Amavasya Utsava and special pujas for the presiding deity; Mar. 22: Maha Rathotsava led by Salur Bruhan Mutt Seer Sri Shantamallikarjuna Swamiji will be held between 9.50 am and 10.30 am.