Leopard trapped on city outskirts

February 7, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A leopard, which had created tension after it was spotted regularly since a few days at Shyadanahalli village and surrounding places on the outskirts of city, has been trapped in the cage placed by the Forest Department in the early hours of Monday.

It may be recalled that last year, a leopardess moving around along with two cubs in RBI campus was caught on CCTV camera. The Forest staff had conducted a combing operation and had placed a cage.

A few days later, miscreants had placed a carcass of poison laced dog near Belawadi. The leopardess and her two cubs had consumed the dog carcass and were found dead. It was suspected that it were the same leopardess and two cubs which were caught on CCTV camera at RBI campus and since then there were no incidents of leopard attacks on livestock in the surroundings. 

But in recent days, there were complaints of a leopard moving around Shyadanahalli village, behind RBI campus and also attack on livestock, following which the Forest Department staff had placed a cage in a farm.

The leopard, which walked into the cage, got trapped on Monday morning. Range Forest Officer (RFO) K. Surendra and staff, have released the leopard into the forest.

