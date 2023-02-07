Industrialist, son abducted from Nanjangud, released on Mysuru-Bannur Road

February 7, 2023

Victims allege that five-member gang had kidnapped them

Nanjangud: In a broad daylight incident, an industrialist and his son were allegedly kidnapped from Adakanahalli Industrial Area in Nanjangud taluk on Monday (Feb.6) afternoon and were released after 10 hours on Mysuru-Bannur road in Mysuru, after collecting the ransom money from them.

Deepak, who runs Harsha Infotech factory and his son Harsha, residents of Mysuru, are those who were allegedly kidnapped by a five-member gang in their (Deepak) car.

The kidnappers who came in a car and a scooter near the factory at around 12.50 pm, abducted the father and son duo in their Maruti Alto car. They had demanded a ransom of Rs. 40 lakh, it is said.

Learning about the kidnap, the District Police erected barricades on the connecting roads and inspected the vehicles. They also informed Mysuru City Police and on the other hand, Chamarajanagar District Police too launched an inspection drive on the roads leading to Nanjangud. Besides, Police patrolling vehicles were also pressed into service.

At around 8.30 pm, a Police patrol team noticed a car, which was identified as that of Deepak, abandoned near Suttur Mutt at the foot of Chamundi Hill in Mysuru. They seized the vehicle and intensified the search operation in the vicinity.

Even as Police were searching for Deepak and his son Harsha, the two appeared at Nanjangud Rural Police Station at around 10.30 pm. They reportedly told the Police that they were released by the kidnappers after they paid the ransom money (but there is no clarity over the exact amount).

Deepak said that the kidnappers were speaking in Kannada and there were five kidnappers. But there is no clarity on the exact number of abductors again.

Nanjangud Rural Police have registered a case on the basis of complaint lodged by Deepak.

Nanjangud Sub-Division Dy.SP V. Govindaraju, Nanjangud Rural Circle Inspector Shivananja Shetty and other senior Police officers are collecting information from Deepak pertaining to the kidnapping incident and are investigating.