Grand Dasara this year: First batch of elephants to arrive in August first week

July 9, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The world famous Dasara festivities, which was restricted to Mysore Palace premises for the past two years due to COVID-19 pandemic, will be held in a grand manner with all its past glory this year from Sept. 26 to Oct.5

The preparations for the grand Dasara will begin with the arrival of Dasara elephants from different camps to the city by the first week of August. As a first step, the Government has asked the Forest Department to select about 15 Dasara elephants. Also, it has been decided to bring the first batch of elephants, including Golden Howdah (Ambari) carrying elephant Abhimanyu between Aug.5 and 8. Abhimanyu, which is known as a combing specialist elephant, will be carrying the Golden Howdah for the third consecutive time.

Speaking to pressperons here on Thursday, DCF Dr. V. Karikalan said that the list of Dasara elephants will be finalised by July 30 and the selection process will be completed by July 20 with the examination of elephants’ health and fitness.

Pointing out that the elephants will be selected from Thithimathi, Dubare, Rampura and other camps in Nagarahole Forest Range, he said that the list of selected elephants will be sent to the Government for approval, following which the elephants will be brought to Mysuru in August first week.

Noting that the elephants will be brought to Mysuru at least 55 days ahead of Dasara procession date, Dr. Karikalan said that the elephants will be transported only after a thorough fitness and health check up and certification by Veterinary doctors and subsequent approval from the Dasara High Power Committee.

On the participation of Dasara jumbo Arjuna, the DCF said that Abhimanyu will be our hero this time too. Clarifying that Arjuna had carried the Golden Howdah six times in the past and he will be very much part of the Dasara elephants this year too, he said that along with Abhimanyu, three other elephants — Mahendra, Bheema and Dhananjaya — will be on standby for carrying the 750-kg howdah.