Grand procession marks Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti in city
Grand procession marks Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti in city

April 5, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A grand and colourful procession, accompanied by a host of folk troupes, marked the 115th birth anniversary of former Deputy Prime Minister Babu Jagjivan Ram in city this morning.

The procession was flagged off by MLA L. Nagendra at Babu Jagjivan Ram Circle close to City Railway Station. The procession, featuring a decorated Ratha (Chariot) carrying a portrait of Babu Jagjivan Ram, passed through Dasappa Circle, JLB Road, Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle and Vinoba Road, before reaching Kalamandira on Hunsur Road, where the stage programme organised by the District Administration was held.

Prior to the procession, floral tributes were offered to the statue of Babu Jagjivan Ram at the Circle.

Later, the stage programme took place at Kalamandira, which was inaugurated by Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD). Speaking on the occasion, GTD said Jagjivan Ram, who was popularly known as Babuji, had made enormous contribution for the country. Pointing out that Babuji was a foremost Dalit leader of his time, he said the nation will always remember him for his remarkable contribution during the freedom movement and after independence.

Highlighting the role of Babuji in the country’s Green Revolution, eradication of untouchability and redressal of such other issues when he served as a Union Minister in Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi cabinets, GTD said it must be noted that Babu Jagjivan Ram was the Defence Minister when the Indo-Pak war took place in 1971.

Underlining the achievements of Babuji when he served as the Deputy Prime Minister in the Morarji Desai Government between 1977 and 1979, he said that Babuji had earlier quit the Congress in protest against Emergency.

Jagjivan Ram, a Statesman that he was, was widely admired for his administrative skills and concern for the poor, he added.

Retired faculty Prof. K.R. Durgadas from Dharwad delivered a lecture on the life of Babuji.

Ramesh Thayur and team presented Geetha Gayana. Social Welfare Department Joint Director B. Malathi welcomed.

MLA L. Nagendra, In-charge Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, Karnataka Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman M. Shivanna, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, ZP CEO B.R. Poornima, University of Mysore VC Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, Mysore Paints and Varnish Ltd. Chairman N.V. Phaneesh, MLC C.N. Manjegowda, KEA Chairman Hemanth Kumar Gowda, SP R. Chethan and others were present.

