Great demand for Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa’s books

October 2, 2019

Mysuru: There is a huge demand for books authored by Saraswathi Samman awardee Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa at the Dasara Book expo, which was inaugurated by Tourism and Kannada and Culture Minister C.T. Ravi at CADA Office premises on Sunday. People are thronging this book stall daily.

Ravi said “Technology is rapidly changing in the 21st century to which both writers and publishers need to adopt themselves.”

“Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa, who inaugurated this year’s Dasara festival has contributed immensely to Kannada literature. In fact, it is an honour and pride for both State Government and Kannadigas to have such an intellect inaugurating this year’s Dasara,” he said.

“Some writers with their own peculiar ideology oppose Bhyrappa for different reasons, but Bhyrappa has vast number of readers across the globe. Do they have so many number of readers?,” he questioned.

C.T. Ravi visited the stall of Sahitya Bhandara, who have published works of Dr. Bhyrappa. Later, he visited various other stalls including Kannada and Culture, Karnataka Nataka Academy, Yakshagana Academy, Kuvempu Bhasha Bharati Academy and Chintana Chittara.

On the occasion, Writer M. Venkatesh presented Kannada book, Surilladavarige Suru — Ashamandira penned by former MLC D. Madegowda to C.T. Ravi and urged him to read the book.

Unique stall

Sahitya Bhandara, publisher of Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa’s books, in association with Kannada Pustaka Pradhikara has set up a unique stall featuring photographs depicting life of the Writer along with exhibition-cum-sale of Dr. Bhyrappa’s novels and other books including Bheemakaaya (1958), Belaku Mooditu (1959), Dharmashree (1961), Doora Saridaru (1962), Matadana (1965), Vamshavriksha (1965), Jalapaatha (1967), Naayi Neralu (1968), Tabbaliyu Neenade Magane (1968), Gruhabhanga (1970), Nirakarana (1971), Grahana (1972), Daatu (1973), Anveshana (1976), Parva (1979), Nele (1983), Sakshi (1986), Anchu (1990), Tantu (1993), Saartha (1998), Mandra (2001), Aavarana (2007), Kavalu (2010), Yaana (2014), Uttarakaanda (2017) and his autobiography Bhithi (1996).

