Mathsya Mela features over 65 fish species at JK Grounds

October 2, 2019

Mysuru: For Mysureans who have been waiting for a world-class aquarium which is yet to come up near Zoo premises, here is a chance to see varieties of colourful and exotic fish at Mathsya Mela at JK Grounds this Dasara. The Mela was inaugurated yesterday by Minister of Fisheries, Ports and Inland Transport Kota Srinivas Poojary.

The Fisheries Department, as part of Raitha Dasara, has installed 65 aquariums (40 fresh water aquariums, 10 marine aquariums, five decorated aquariums and other types) in which 65 species of exotic fish such as Stingray, Puffer Fish, Starfish, Oscars, Parrot Fish, Arowana, Discus, varieties of Cichlids, community fish such as Tiger Barb, Neon Tetra, Gouramies, Koi Carp, Goldfish and other species are on display, Fisheries Department Assistant Director Siddaiah told Star of Mysore.

Oscar Fish in an aquarium.

Last year, Mathsya Mela was held only for three days and this time, it is being held for six days. Visitors are being provided information about fish that are displayed. The Fisheries Department is also providing information to fish farmers with an intention of educating them and also encourage them to take up fish farming.

An aquarium decorated with corals at Mathsya Mela.

This apart, farmers are also being provided information on the entire gamut of animal husbandry. A demonstration on animal and bird rearing is being held. Fishing nets, coracle, life jackets and other fishing equipment are also displayed.

coracles and fishing nets being displayed for demonstration purpose.

The Mela is open for public from 9.30 am to 9.30 pm till Oct. 6 and entry is free.

