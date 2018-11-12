Green signal for Irwin Road widening: An afterthought

Sir,

With reference to the news item on widening of Irwin Road (SOM dated Nov. 6), it is commendable that the government is offering above market rate compensation. However, it is short-sighted to think that this will take care of traffic congestion permanently.

Bengaluru is a nearby example of how when roads are widened and flyovers built, the extra space is rapidly occupied by more private cars and congestion continues.

Internationally, the emphasis is on building public transport systems, introducing congestion charges, car pooling, etc., to reduce the number of private cars, often carrying a single passenger, on the roads.

It will be far-sighted and better for Mysuru to plan a bus rapid transport system like Ahmedabad and a metro system to address future growth to help decrease number of private vehicles on the road.

In some of the world’s biggest cities like New York and London, hardly any private cars are seen in central areas. People working in central business districts in high positions take the metro to work because public transport systems with dedicated bus lanes and metros help to get the commuters to their destinations much faster.

Seoul city sky park is a good example of how developed cities actually shut down flyovers. A 1970s flyover was shut down and converted into a park, an accessible place for people rather than cars. While it may be too late to rethink Irwin Road, it will be good if the people and planners of Mysuru look for public transport as the future.

– Usha Srinath, Saraswathipuram, 7.11.2018

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]