Gruha Shobhe Shopping Festival to conclude on Aug. 28

August 18, 2022

Special attractions are replicas of Wonders of the World, Space Tour and Umbrella Street

Mysore/Mysuru: The Gruha Shobhe Monsoon Shopping Festival, which has been providing Mysureans an opportunity to buy most branded household items under one roof, will conclude at JSS Grounds (Doddakere Maidan) in city on Aug. 28.

The expo, which began on July 27, is a must-visit for people who are on the lookout for bargains in furniture of different varieties. There are more than 100 stalls displaying electronics goods, appliances, automobiles, paintings, carpets, modular kitchens among other products.

Besides huge discounts and surprise gifts, many attractive offers on different products are also available.

Gruha Shobhe is an ideal platform for both shoppers and consumers. The artisans are displaying and selling their products directly to consumers due to which their profit margin will also be good and at the same time the consumers will also get benefited.

Gruha Shobhe Shopping Festival is not restricted only to Lifestyle and Consumer Exhibition. It also enlightens people, especially students’ interest towards space. Hence, they have come out with attractive information on space through Space Tour. Space Tour explores trips to space by rocket and the beautiful views of the solar system, Sun, Moon and other planets. They can also have serene looks of artificial man-made satellites that are launched into space.

For the first time in Karnataka with more than 500 umbrellas they have also come out with an Umbrella Street. One can also see replicas of Wonders of the World including the Eiffel Tower of Paris, Burj Khalifa and Singapore Towers, said Simon Exhibitors Director M.S. Nagachandra, who has organised this Expo which will be open to the public from 11 am to 9 pm till Aug. 28.