Guests galore for festive opening

October 6, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Though the District Administration’s decision to ban entry to Chamundi Hill till Oct. 7 noon has come under flak from devotees, a lot of guests have found their names in the Dasara inauguration itinerary and it is set to be an exclusive VIP event. For the record, it is a simple Dasara due to the pandemic.

The authorities have justified the move on the grounds of providing security to VVIPs including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other dignitaries but sensing public anger, it has now been decided to allow free movement of devotees to Chamundi Hill after the inauguration.

The Government has released the itinerary of the festival. Accordingly, former CM S.M. Krishna will inaugurate the festival atop Chamundi Hill on Oct. 7, in the presence of CM Basavaraj Bommai, Union Ministers from State Pralhad Joshi, Rajeev Chandrashekar, Shobha Karandlaje, A. Narayanaswamy and Bhagwanth Khuba, District Minister S.T. Somashekar, Ministers V. Sunil Kumar, Shashikala Jolle and Anand Singh, MLA G.T. Devegowda and a host of other political leaders.

Bommai will inaugurate the week-long Dasara cultural programmes in the Palace premises at 6 pm tomorrow. The CM will also confer State Sangeetha Vidwan award to noted mridanga artiste A.V. Anand.

MLA S.A. Ramdas will preside. Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, Ministers S.T. Somashekar and V. Sunil Kumar will be the chief guests.

Nada Habba will culminate with Jumboo Savari on Oct. 15. CM Basavaraj Bommai will perform Nandi Dhwaja puja near Balarama Gate of the Palace in the auspicious Meena Lagna between 4.36 pm and 4.46 pm, following which he will launch Jumboo Savari inside the Palace premises in the auspicious Meena Lagna between 5 pm and 5.30 pm. Titular Head of Mysore Royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, District Minister S.T. Somashekar and Mayor Sunanda Palanetra will be the chief guests.

The Jumboo Savari, scheduled for Oct.15, will take place only within the Palace premises this time due to COVID pandemic and in the presence of a specified number of people, with all Government SoPs in place.

CM to arrive today evening

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is scheduled to arrive at Mysore Airport in Mandakalli at 3.50 pm today.

He will participate in the valedictory ceremony of ‘Modi Yug Utsav’ organised by MLA S.A. Ramdas at Vidyaranyapuram. The CM will stay overnight at KRS in Srirangapatna taluk.

On Oct. 7, he will leave KRS at 7 am and reach Chamundi Hill at 7.45 am for Dasara inauguration. The CM will later proceed to Mysore Airport and receive President Ram Nath Kovind at 10.40 am.

He will travel by road and participate in the inauguration of the super speciality hospital in Chamarajanagar between 3.30 pm and 4.30 pm. He will again come to Mysuru to inaugurate the Dasara cultural programmes at Palace in the evening and will leave for Bengaluru later.