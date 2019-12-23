‘Guru Namana’ and ‘Noopurotsava’ in city from tomorrow

December 23, 2019

Noopura Kalavidaru Samskrutika Trust has organised ‘Guru Namana’ in memory of Natyacharya late M. Vishnudas and ‘Noopurotsava’ from Dec.24 to 27 at Veene Seshanna Bhavana, Adichunchanagiri Road, Kuvempunagar here.

Noopura Trust was started by Guru Prof. K. Ramamurthy, a disciple of Vid. Vishnudas. The Dance Festival, in collaboration with The Department of Kannada and Culture, will be inaugurated on Dec.24 by H. Chennappa, Assistant Director, Dept. of Kannada and Culture, Mysuru at 6 pm. Srujana Suresh will present a Bharatanatyam recital at 6.30 pm. At 7.30 pm, Sophia Salingrose (USA) will present a Bharatanatyam recital.

On Dec.25, students of Vidu. Shubharani Bolar of Bengaluru will give a Bharatanatyam programme at 6.30 pm. ‘Yoga and Nrutya’ is the title of Dance-Drama conceived and directed by Dr. Shreedhar Akkihebbalu from the USA, along with Vid. P. Praveen Kumar of Chitkala School of Dance that will be staged at 7.30 pm.

On Dec.26 at 6.30 pm, Vid. Vishwadeep will present a Bharatanatyam recital and at 7.30 pm, Shreenija Wodeyar from the USA will perform Bharatanatyam.

On Dec.27 at 6.15 pm, ‘Guru Namana’ will be offered to Natyaguru Vishnudas. Disciples of Natyacharya Prof. K. Ramamurthy Rao will present ‘Vishnudas Baani’ Bharatanatyam. At 7.15 pm, Vid. K. Guruprasad will be honoured with ‘Noopurashree’ award. K.V. Murthy will preside and Vidu. Pankaja Ramakrishnaiah will be the chief guest. The dance programme will continue from 7.45 pm onwards.

About Natyacharya Vishnudas

He was born in a remote village Mardhambile of Kasargod district in 1927. He migrated to Mysuru at the age of 20 and learnt dance under Vid. K.S. Rajagopal and Vidu. Puttakkayya for eight years. He learnt classical music from Rajashekharayya (Puttu Master) and became a good singer, dancer and nattuvanar.

He started ‘Shree Saraswathi Nrutya Kala Mandira’ in Mysuru and taught a number of students. He has choreographed many dance numbers and taught them. More than 30 of his disciples have secured State-level Ranks in the Dance Examinations conducted by Karnataka Government. He taught his students till his last day, 27.12.1991.

A short profile of artistes: Prof. Ramamurthy Rao: He is a dancer, singer, director, organiser and a reviewer. He was a disciple of Natyacharya Vishnudas and a rank holder in all the Dance Examinations. He has given a number of lectures and conducted many dance workshops.

Karnataka Sangeetha Nritya Academy has published two of his books ‘Natya Saraswathi Jatti Thayamma’ and ‘Nrutya Darpana.’ He is actively participating in many dance institutions and is a Secretary of ‘Bharatheeya Nrutyakala Parishat’, ‘Sugama Sangeetha Academy Trust’ and ‘JSS Sangeetha Sabha’.

He runs his own ‘Noopura Kalavidaru Samskrutika Trust’ where he has trained hundreds of students. He has served as a lecturer in Commerce in many JSS educational institutions and retired as a Principal in JSS College, Nanjanagud. He has received many awards like ‘Gunagrahi’, ‘Adarsha Seva Ratna’, ‘Viprashree’, etc.

Srujana Suresh: She is a student of Bala Vishwanath, Director of ‘Neelalaya Nrutya Kendra, Tumakuru.

Sophia Salingrose (USA) is a disciple of Dr. Sridhar Akkihebbal, U.S.A.

Dr. Shubharani Bolar studied under Natyacharya K. Muraleedhar Rao. She is the Director of ‘Bharata Nrutya Sangeetha Academy’, Bengaluru.

Dr. Shreedhar Akkihebbalu: A student of Vidu. Narmada, Dr. Shreedhar is settled in America. He is the Director of ‘Natya Yoga Institution,’ Texas.

Vid. P. Praveen Kumar: He is also one of the senior students of Vidu. Narmada and runs ‘Chitkala Nrutya Shaale.’

K.R. Vishwadeep: Son and student of Prof. Ramamurthy Rao, Vishwadeep is a Managing Consultant at Infosys.

Shreenija Wodeyar: She learnt Bharatanatyam under Usha Muralidharan of Kalakshetra and is settled in Denver, Colorado, USA.

—Dr. Rama V. Bennur

