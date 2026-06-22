Guv releases Kannada translation of Dr. Kalam’s ‘Wings of Fire’  
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Guv releases Kannada translation of Dr. Kalam’s ‘Wings of Fire’  

June 22, 2026

Mysuru: The Kannada translation of former President and eminent aerospace scientist late Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam’s autobiography ‘Wings of Fire’ was released by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru. 

Titled ‘Agniya Rekkeygalu’, the book has been translated into Kannada by K. Jayaprakash Rao. 

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said Dr. Kalam, fondly remembered as the “People’s President,” continues to inspire generations through his vision, simplicity, scientific accomplishments and commitment to nation-building.  

He observed that making such a seminal work available in Kannada would enrich the State’s literary and cultural landscape and promote the language. 

The Kannada translation chronicles Dr. Kalam’s life journey, his vision for India’s development, and his reflections on science and society, making his ideas and experiences accessible to a wider Kannada-speaking audience. 

Raghunath and Srinivas of Vasan Publications, Bengaluru; Krishna Rao, former Chief Manager of HAL; and translator Jayaprakash Rao, former Chief Public Relations Officer of the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), the nodal agency under the Defence Research and Development Organisation, were present. 

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