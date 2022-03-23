Guv visits Shuka Vana, Palace, KRS
March 23, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is in city to attend programmes organised by the University of Mysore (UoM), visited various tourist spots in and around Mysuru yesterday after the Convocation event at Crawford Hall.

The Governor visited Mysore Palace, where he was welcomed by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, who explained about the history of Wadiyars and the contributions of Princely Mysore State with the help of paintings in the interiors of the Palace.

He then visited Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram on Nanjangud Road in city and spent some memorable moments with the birds at Shuka Vana and also went around the well-maintained Bonsai Garden.

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar explaining about a painting at the Mysore Palace to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot yesterday.
Mandya Deputy Commissioner S. Aswathi in conversation with Governor Gehlot at KRS last evening.

Later in the evening, the Governor visited Brindavan Gardens and Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam in Srirangapatna taluk and enjoyed the popular musical fountain.

