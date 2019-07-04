H.K. Kumaraswamy is new State JD-S President; Nikhil is Youth Wing President
Bengaluru: Karnataka’s Regional Party Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) that is sharing power with the Congress in the State today made some major changes in its organisational set up even as Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy is away in the US on a private visit.  JD-S supremo and former PM H.D. Deve Gowda this morning appointed Dalit leader H.K. Kumaraswamy as Party’s State President and grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy (son of CM H.D. Kumaraswamy) as Party’s Youth Wing President at a function held at Party Office (J.P. Bhavan) in Bengaluru. 

H.K. Kumaraswamy, MLA from Sakleshpur (SC reserved), succeeded Hunsur MLA A.H. Vishwanath, who recently resigned from the post. Kumaraswamy is a six-time MLA from Hassan district.

Meanwhile, former MLA Madhu Bangarappa, who was Party’s Youth President, was replaced by Nikhil Kumaraswamy and today appointed as Working President. 

It may be recalled, Nikhil had suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of independent Sumalatha Ambarish in Mandya while Madhu Bangarappa lost to B.Y. Raghavendra of the BJP from Shivamogga seat in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

July 4, 2019

