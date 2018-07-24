H.S. Chandramouli appointed as State Public Prosecutor

Bengaluru: The State Government on Monday appointed senior advocate H.S. Chandramouli as State Public Prosecutor (SPP). This is Chandramouli’s fourth stint as the SPP.

Chandramouli, who hails from Kodlipet in Somwarpet taluk of Kodagu district, was allotted the Congress ticket from Madikeri constituency in the May Assembly polls.

But a couple of days after the allotment of the Congress ticket, the party withdrew it following reports that Chandramouli had represented Nirav Modi’s relative in the Supreme Court in the PNB Bank scam.