Haphazard parking of tourist vehicles irks Ittigegud residents near Zoo

March 30, 2023

Sir,

I have seen many complaints related to tourist parking near Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo), bordering Ittigegud, in your newspaper. It’s sad that this problem is not yet addressed.

I would like to highlight a few problems faced by the residents which needs to be solved on a priority basis.

1. Wherever there is a place, tourists haphazardly park their vehicles. But, not a single Policeman is seen to levy fine or lock the wheels! The entire SRT Garage Main Road is filled with tourist vehicles during holidays. Hence, I request the authorities to place barricades on entries and exits of all streets near Zoo.

2. Another big traffic issue is at the nearby hotel. In spite of heavy rush, the hotel authorities allow tourists, locals to park their vehicles near the restaurant, which in turn creates a traffic bottleneck. Those having food in their cars are also allowed to park vehicles on the main road and there is not a single person to either question them or ask them remove their vehicles for free flow of traffic. As residents, we request the City Police Commissioner to restrict parking on this narrow road for the ease of traffic and pedestrians.

3. The tourists create a lot of mess by throwing waste according to their whims and fancies. The sweepers of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) are seen only once in 3 or 4 days. A lot of paper waste, plastic waste are found littered on the streets. Both MCC and the Zoo authorities should come up with a plan and ensure that the Pourakarmikas do their work everyday.

4. Of late, we are taken aback after seeing that a few people have started using their residential properties for commercial activities like opening a small cafe or restaurant. With so much traffic and crowd around Zoo, residential properties should not be allowed to conduct business, as it becomes a headache for the neighbourhood. I request the MCC authorities to take this matter seriously and impose penalties on those found violating the law.

5. The roads of all the streets are in a bad state which requires asphalting. We request the local Corporator to at least asphalt the roads, help the local residents to live in peace by finding a permanent solution for all these issues of Ittigegud before the next MCC elections!

– A concerned citizen, Ittigegud, 24.2.2023

