Have not done religion-based politics nor will do: Tanveer Sait

March 29, 2023

‘I have done my best for the overall development of my Constituency’

By S.B. Devaraj

Even as the Congress announced his candidature from Narasimharaja (NR) Constituency for the forthcoming Assembly elections, current MLA Tanveer Sait, who is contesting for the sixth time, has asserted that he has never used religion in his entire political career spanning over two decades. In a chat with Star of Mysore, Sait said that ever since he became the MLA in 2002, he has been a worthwhile successor of his late father Azeez Sait, a former Minister. Excerpts:

Star of Mysore (SOM): What is your first reaction after the High Command announced your candidature for the sixth time from NR?

Tanveer Sait: Yes, Congress has announced my name for the ensuing Assembly polls. Since then I have been mulling over the preparations. However, the poll strategy would be finalised once the election schedule is announced.

SOM: Was there any compelling reason that made you earlier announce retirement from active politics?

Sait: No. I informed the High Command about my health. But following pressure from party workers, I said that I will stand committed to whatever decision the party will take. Now the party has given me the ticket which I have gracefully accepted.

SOM: Did the party’s top brass contact you before announcing the ticket?

Sait: Yes. Leaders of the AICC, KPCC and CLP had all talked to me when I said I was retiring from active politics. AICC In-charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala had summoned me to Bengaluru to hold talks when I was asked not to speak of political retirement again.

SOM: Whether you are hopeful of getting the support of other party aspirants who had applied for a Congress ticket?

Sait: Yes I am extremely hopeful of getting total support and I am anticipating a big victory. Any aspirant cannot be a bête noire in a democracy just because he/she had sought the party ticket. I will go to the people and seek their blessings as it is they who are going to elect their MLA.

SOM: Why should the people re-elect you for the sixth time?

Sait: I have worked to the best of my capability during all my five terms as an MLA starting from 2002 when I contested as the Congress candidate in the by-polls held after the demise of my father Azeez Sait. I have been taking all castes and communities along with me in the development of the Constituency. At the same time, I have ensured that law and order situation is maintained, which has gone done well with all sections of the society. Taking everyone along is the secret of my success.

SOM: What is your opinion about the prospects of State JD(S) Chief C.M. Ibrahim contesting from NR?

Sait: Let Ibrahim come. Anyway, I am going to contest whoever may be the Opposition candidates. Ultimately it is the people who decide. As such, I am not going to talk much about Ibrahim’s possible contest.

SOM: It is widely speculated that the BJP would benefit if the Congress, JD(S) and SDPI field a Muslim candidate. What is your opinion on this?

Sait: I am not bothered about the speculations or political analysis. I must mention here that I have not won by votes from only one community. I have never practised communal or discriminatory politics in my entire political career. I am seen as a Muslim only in the eyes of political analysts or political pundits. But the fact is that I have treated all religions with equal respect. I have never sought votes based on religion and I will never in the future too.

SOM: There are allegations that only one family has been representing Narasimharaja (NR) Constituency for too long and that there is no development on the expected lines. What is your reaction?

Sait: Those who have made the allegations should themselves must come up with a development formula that is acceptable to everyone. Previously, many houses in the Constituency used to submerge with drainage water whenever it rained heavily. I have addressed this problem with a network of underground drainages. Roads in the Constituency too have seen development.

I have utilised the MLA grants in the best possible way and funds are allocated for developmental works on a priority basis without any bias. NR is on the verge of becoming a slum-free Constituency. I admit that parks have not been developed on expected lines as they are widely encroached upon. Most of the Police Department offices, residential quarters and Parade Grounds come under my Constituency and I put in my best efforts to have the District Administration Offices Complex in NR Constituency. I have a sense of satisfaction that I have done my best for the overall development.