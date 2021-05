May 28, 2021

Hazarath Mohammed Iqbal Ulla Shah Vali Haleem Aamiri (Aamir-e-Khulfa Silsilaha-e-Aamiria), a resident of Sawday Road in Mandi Mohalla, passed away yesterday at a private hospital in city following brief illness. He was 75.

He leaves behind one daughter, sons Mohammed Ayub Pasha Aamiri and Mohammed Younus Pasha Aamiri, grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Namaz-e-Janaza and burial took place this morning.