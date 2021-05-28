Kudos to CESC Engineer for prompt service

May 28, 2021

Sir,

I usually read complaints against city officials for not attending to problems in this column regularly. But here is a different story of Saraswathipuram CESC engineer attending and rectifying the problem within 24 hours.

The electric pole in front of our house on New Kantharaj Urs Road, Saraswathipuram, was little slanted due to recent rains and the guy wire had broken. I complained to CESC Helpline on May 24th evening and they forwarded the call to concerned area engineer.

Within half-an-hour, a few linemen visited the spot and assured to fix it next day. The next morning Junior Engineer Harshavardhan and his team promptly visited the spot and immediately rectified the problem and also replaced the guy wire. Thanks to Harshavardhan for promptly resolving the issue or else a serious mishap might have happened due to upcoming monsoon.

– H.S. Karthik, New Kantharaj Urs Road, 25.5.2021

