HC designates Mysuru-based Arvind Kamath as Senior Advocate

Mysuru: The Karnataka High Court (HC) has designated 18 lawyers as Senior Advocates. Among them is Kuloor Arvind Kamath from Mysuru.

Arvind Kamath was born to Kuloor Madhav Kamath and Gowri Madhav Kamath. Kuloor Madhav was a businessman who moved to Mysuru from Mangaluru in the 1950s.

Arvind Kamath studied Law at JSS Law College and completed his LL.B. in 1992 and secured the first rank in the University of Mysore. He did his LL.M at National Law School of India University, Bengaluru.

Arvind Kamath enrolled as an Advocate in June 1993 and started practicing in Kamath & Kamath, Advocates, a law firm set up by two of his brothers. From the year 2000, he started his independent practice in Bengaluru. Arvind was awarded the British Chevening Scholarship by the British Council, under which he underwent training in English and EU Commercial and Corporate Laws.

Arvind Kamath has been the Assistant Editor in the Karnataka Law Reporting Council and was part of the team that prepared Head Notes for reportable judgements of the Karnataka High Court and the Supreme Court for publication in the Indian Law Reports (Karnataka) Edition.

He has been practicing in the areas of Constitutional law, Civil and Commercial disputes including Intellectual Property Rights as well as Arbitration. Arvind Kamath is married to Deepa Kamath, a home-maker and has a son and a daughter.

