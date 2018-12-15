Mysuru: The 17th edition of State-level Pratibha Karanji and Kalotsava event began at Muktagangotri premises, KSOU campus, Manasagangothri here this morning.

The three-day event, jointly organised by the district administration and the Department of public Instruction, is open to students of eighth to twelfth standards.

Mysuru ZP President Nayeema Sultana inaugurated the event by lighting a lamp.

Presiding over the event, Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra said that yesterday’s incident at a Chamarajanagar temple, in which over 11 devotees lost their lives after consuming ‘Prasadam’ had cast a shadow on this important event in which over 1,700 students from across the state are participating.

Pointing out that the students here had won at the district level competition, he wished the participants all the best in their attempt to reach the national level.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar in his address, said that participation in any event comes first than winning a prize.

Underlining the need for promoting interest talent among the students at an young age, he observed that such events provide a perfect platform for the students to exhibit their skills, techniques and talents. He called upon all the participants to give out their best for achieving success.

A one-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect to those who died in yesterday’s temple food incident at Hanur in Chamarajanagar district.

ZP Vice-President Nataraj, members Mangala Somashekar, Madegowda and Chandrika Suresh, Education officer Johara Zameen, DDPI Mamatha, ZP CEO K. Jyothi, RBI General Manager Narayana Rao, RBI officers Murali and Pradeep Kumar and others were present.

11 students from Government Schools across the state who top scored in SSLC (2017-2018) were distributed Laptops on the occasion.

The three-day event, which concludes on Dec. 17, features various competitions including elocution, fancy dress, extempore, mimicry, debate, drama, rangoli, dance, music, ghazal, etc.

A total of 1,734 students from 33 educational districts of the state are taking part in the event and 136 teachers are accompanying the students.

Barring, drama contests, which will take place at Rotary West School in Saraswathipuram, all other pratibha karanji kalotsava events will be held in Muktaganotri, KSOU campus.

A total of 25 judges will officiate the events, with support from 100 volunteers, who are B.Ed teacher trainees drawn from different parts of the State.

A Science Expo and other informative expos will be part of the event. The participants are housed at different schools across the city. The district administration has made transportation arrangements for ferrying the participants from their place of stay to the venue. The district administration has also launched an exclusive website — www.pratibhakaranji.co.in — for detailed information about the event.

