Brahmin Convention begins

Mysuru: A two-day District level Brahmin Convention organised by District Brahmana Sangha commenced this morning at Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashrama on Nanjangud Road here.

Over 500 Brahmins of the district are participating in the Convention to display the unity and strength of the community and to urge the Government to constitute Brahmin Development Authority and inclusion of Brahmins under minorities category.

Pejawar Seer Sri Visvesha Theertha Swamiji, Parakala Mutt Seer Sri Swatantra Abhinava Vageesha Swamiji, Avadhoota Datta Peetham Seer Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji, junior pontiff Sri Vijayananda Theertha Swamiji and Kukke Subramanya Mutt Seer Sri Vidyaprasanna Theertha Swamiji graced the occasion and jointly inaugurated the Convention.

An exhibition and sale of Puja Mantapas, Sanskrit learning aids, food products and other items was also organised in about 50 stalls. About 30 achievers in various fields were felicitated on the occasion.

Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji released a commemorative volume.

Speaking on the occasion, Pejawar Seer opined that Brahmins have to come together and show their strength with responsibility. He said that the community had dropped to a small group in number and deserves to be classified under minority. He advised the Brahmins to protect the moral and spiritual values of life. He urged the government to reserve 50% of the jobs for taluk. A ‘Vidwat Goshti’ was held featuring senior scholars.

KPCC President Dinesh  Gundu Rao, MLA S.A. Ramdas, Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Mahasabha President K.N. Venkatanarayan, Vice-President Krishnamurthy, District Brahmana Sangha President D.T. Prakash, Convention General Secretary M.V. Ramprasad and others were present.

December 15, 2018

