HC quashes order closing Jan Aushadhi Kendras

December 11, 2025

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court yesterday quashed a State Government order dated May 14, 2025, which directed the closure of all Jan Aushadhi Kendras operating within government hospital premises.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna of the Dharwad Bench allowed a batch of petitions filed by Rakesh Mahalingappa and others, stating orally, “We will not allow one wing of the Government to tinker with the medicines being given to the poor, whether it is free of cost or for a nominal price.” The detailed order is yet to be released.

The petitioners contended that the State Government order was passed hastily, without consultation and adversely affected public interest.

They argued that the Jan Aushadhi Kendras provide generic medicines at 50-90 percent reduced prices, ensuring accessibility for below-poverty-line citizens, senior citizens on fixed incomes, daily wage workers and chronic patients.

They also emphasised that significant investments had been made in infrastructure, equipment, staff salaries and licenses, establishing a legitimate expectation from the State.

The Additional Advocate General for the State argued that free medicines were already being supplied in hospitals and that the Kendras could continue to operate outside hospital premises, claiming their presence inside hospitals was unnecessary.