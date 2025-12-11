Land conversion process to be made easy: Revenue Minister

December 11, 2025

Belagavi: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said, the draft to bring in amendments to Section 95 of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964, was made in October last and the ordinance will be announced within a month before going ahead with its implementation. The amended Section will simplify land conversion process, particularly converting agricultural land to non-agricultural, for the purpose of industries.

Replying to a query by MLC Ramojigowda during the ongoing winter session at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha yesterday, he said, though Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964 was introduced, no amendments had been made. Now Section 95 has been amended, followed by the preparation of draft in Oct.20, to facilitate simplification of conversion of agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes.

“To promote small-scale industries, land conversion will not be required for areas up to two acres and the process can directly go through a plan approval. Also, no conversion will be necessary for renewable energy projects and rules related to functioning of revenue courts are being formulated,” he added.

Now, online application is also allowed for conversion of lands. The matter should be discussed with respective Deputy Commissioners within 30 days. The proposal can be either accepted or rejected. If the DC fails to take any decision within 30 days, it will lead to auto-conversion of land.

Earlier, there was a general impression that land conversion itself was a scam. But, it is certain that middlemen had a role to play. However, the officers and the Government had to take the blame. The amendment aims to curtail any unauthorised activities during land conversion.