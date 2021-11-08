Heavy rains turn roads into cesspools in NR Assembly segment
November 8, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Following incessant rains, most of the roads in Narasimharaja (NR) Constituency have turned slushy cesspools. Also many houses and other structures have got damaged by torrential rains.

With heavy rains bringing untold misery to the people, former Mayor Sandesh Swamy, along with local Corporators and MCC officials, visited rain-affected areas such as Yaraganahalli, Shaktinagar, Teachers Layout, Triveni Circle and Vidyashankar Layout on Saturday to personally take stock of the damages and the condition of roads and drainages.

Speaking after inspection, Sandesh Swamy said that several private layouts that were formed with MUDA approval, were handed over to the MCC in 2016-17. Though these layouts lacked infrastructure during handover, they were handed over to MCC upon the assurance that pending infrastructural works would be completed. But the promise has remained unfulfilled due to the callousness of the authorities and lack of co-ordination between MUDA and MCC officials.

Pointing out that he toured several areas coming under MCC Wards 35, 36 and 37, Sandesh Swamy said that it seems that NR Constituency has been totally neglected in development.

Noting that while neighbouring Chamaraja and Krishnaraja constituencies are getting hundreds of crores of rupees for infrastructure development, he alleged that NR MLA and the officials are apathetic towards development of the constituency.

Continuing, Sandesh Swamy said that most of the promises made by MUDA while handing over private layouts to MCC have not been met. Maintaining that many roads have turned into slush fields or dotted with crater-like potholes, he said that he saw the retaining walls of many drainages collapsing while some others are woefully overflowing due to clogging.

Bemoaning that rainwater has been gushing into several houses in many areas of the Constituency whenever it rained heavily, he said it seems that those who have built homes in these areas have no alternative other than migrating elsewhere. Appealing the District Minister to concentrate on NR too along with three other Assembly segments of the city, he urged the Government to announce a special package for NR, which has been neglected for long.

