Bandur ram sold for Rs. 1.91 lakh at Malavalli

November 8, 2021

Malavalli: A farmer has sold his ram (male sheep) for a record price of Rs. 1.91 lakh and the animal was taken in a procession in the village before it was handed over to the purchaser.

Sanappa, a resident of Devipura village in the taluk is the farmer, who sold his ram for a record price and Kantharaju, from Bidarakote in Maddur taluk is the young farmer, who has purchased the ram.

Sanappa, about two years ago had purchased this Bandur breed ram from Somanna of Valagerehalli village for Rs. 1.5 lakh and was rearing it in his home. As months went by, the sheep at his house gave birth to many lambs after mating with the Bandur ram. Following requests and pressure, Sanappa sold his Bandur ram for Rs. 1.91 lakh to Kantharaju.

Sanappa is into sheep farming since 35 years and apart from rearing pure Bandur breed sheep, he has also earned lakhs of rupees through sheep farming.

Pointing out that Bandur lambs are sold at a cost of Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 50,000 each, Sanappa said that these breed of sheep grows along with us and should be protected from sun and rain besides maintaining cleanliness.

He said that a variety of food should be fed to them daily and added that the purchasers of this breed, more than purchasing it for their meat buy them for the development of this particular breed and hence the cost of this Bandur breed is more.

Kantharaju, who bought the Bandur ram from Sanappa said that he was already rearing more than 25 sheep and added that he wanted to take up the development of Bandur breed sheep and hence he bought the Bandur ram for Rs. 1.91 lakh.

Pointing out that instead of saying that he had paid more money for the Bandur ram, Kantharaju said that he is expecting to reap good money by rearing Bandur sheep. “A lot of Bandur Sheep farming is going on in Malavalli taluk. I will look for a good and healthy ram in the sheep farms and buy it,” he added.

After selling his Bandur ram, Sanappa took the animal to his house where puja was offered to it. Sanappa and Kantharaju then exchanged garlands and the ram was taken in a procession from Devipura to Talagawadi village. Hundreds of villagers had assembled to have a glimpse of the Bandur ram.