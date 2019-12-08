Heritage monument mapping begins in Varuna

December 8, 2019

Mysuru: The Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage has embarked on a survey to map and document nearly 25,000 historical structures in Karnataka to update the list of protected monuments. As of now, the list has only 844 structures with many historically important monuments missing out.

The exercise will cover Temples, forts, Dargahs, Mosques, palaces, heritage buildings, archaeological sites and inscriptions, Kalyanis, tombs and towers of considerable architectural merit. The initiative that is likely to give fillip to research and tourism, has begun in Varuna.

At present, there are 844 monuments in Karnataka declared as protected under the Karnataka Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1961. The list will be updated to incorporate monuments that merit protection on the basis of architectural and historical importance.

Some of the historical inscriptions, figurines, stones and artefacts found at Varuna that needs conservation.

Tourism Minister C.T. Ravi has directed the officials to identify historically significant monuments that have heritage value and to come up with a Detailed Project Report (DPR) after carrying out a survey.

Following the Minister’s directive, the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, has taken up a survey of historical monuments in Mysuru and Mundargi in Gadag district on a pilot basis. A Department team is carrying out the survey at Varuna and Marase Villages in Mysuru taluk.

The team, comprising Department Assistant Director Manjula, Technical Assistant L.N. Gowda and Curator Sunil, carried out the survey in ten villages of Varuna Hobli, during which 55 Veeragallus, six inscriptions, Mahasati stone tombs and temples were discovered.

The team is carrying out village-to-village survey in search of every monument and structures — big, small and minute — in every village of the taluk. The team is also collecting all available records, maps, land records, period, history and such other information along with videography and photography, in order to fill up the details asked in the formatted form.

The team, after compiling all the data, will submit a DPR.

The DPR is expected to contain details about the measures to be taken for the conservation and maintenance of the monuments, the amenities to be provided for tourists visiting the spot and the cost required for maintenance.

