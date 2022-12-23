Heritage toilet at Town Hall taking shape

December 23, 2022

A fusion of modern technology of precast concrete slabs and heritage architectural characteristics

Mysore/Mysuru: The heritage style toilet that is getting ready at the Town Hall will be a far cry from the regular stinky toilets. It has heritage architectural characteristics, modern convenience and ease of use attached to them.

It is a fusion of modern technology and heritage architectural style as precast concrete slabs have been used to build the structure, eliminating the regular brick-and-mortar style of construction. This is a first-of-its kind in Mysuru city and is likely to be open for the public in January 2023.

Of course, using the toilet will be after paying a fee as a free facility will lead to misuse and lack of maintenance. The heritage toilet is being built towards the east of the Town Hall (Gandhi Square side) in a 40×60 plot. Once the ivory painting work — based on heritage guidelines — is completed, the structure will complement the heritage character of the Town Hall.

Artistic impression of heritage style toilet at Town Hall.

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Namma Mysuru Foundation (NMF) for the construction and operation of the toilet under BOOT (Build, Own, Operate, Transfer) arrangement and accordingly, the land was handed over to NMF on Aug. 27, 2020. The foundation stone for the heritage toilet was laid on Sept. 28, 2020 by District Minister S.T. Somashekar.

After the basement was built, precast materials that were prepared at a different site were brought here to be joined and set up. The precast concrete materials form the interiors and exterior of the heritage toilet.

The toilet is being built at a cost of Rs.1.46 crore without any assistance from the Government and the MCC is not spending money on it. The Town Hall premises was chosen as it is located in the heart of the city and will be of a huge benefit to local people and as well as the floating population.

As per the agreement with the MCC, the NMF will maintain and operate the heritage toilet for five years in a pay-and-use system and then hand over the same to the MCC in a spic-and-span condition.

There are separate wings for men and women and the women’s wing has five toilets, three shower rooms, one room for lactating mothers to feed babies, wash basins, ticket counters and generator facilities. The men’s section has eight urinals, four toilets, three showers and the facility has anti-skid granite flooring for vacant areas, flooring for baths and toilets as they are easy to maintain.

Notably, the toilet has ramp facilities on both sections to enable the ease of access to the physically challenged. Both the men’s and women’s section will have 5,000-litre capacity overhead water tanks and a 15,000-litre water sump has been constructed for storage. 24×7 security has been provided as the locality buzzes with people at all the times considering the arrival of people in the nearby bus stands.